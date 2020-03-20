BTS station sanitised after contamination

The CCTV screenshot shows the man who smeared the inside of a lift at the BTS National Stadium station on Friday morning.

Staff of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTS) have sanitised its National Stadium station after surveillance camera footage showed a man touching his tongue and groin and then smearing fixtures of the station and the inside of a lift.

BTS stated the incident happened at 5.23am in the lift to the ticket platform at the station. After seeing what the man did from close-circuit television cameras, the staff tried to catch him but he ran away to Rama I Road.

Video footage showed the man with a shaved head and wearing a jersey and shorts in the lift. He touched his tongue, then smeared the surface and handrails inside. He then touched his groin and again smeared the interior of the elevator including the buttons.

The station chief ordered staff to immediately clean and sanitise the surfaces and the station. BTS also filed a complaint with police and ordered staff at all stations to try to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the police, said police were hunting the man who could be liable to a jail term of up to a month and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht for causing public dirtiness. His face was clearly seen in the footage as he looked directly at the camera at one point.

If he was infected with the coronavirus, he could be liable to a jail term up to a year and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht for spreading a dangerous communicable disease in violation to an order of disease control authority, he said.