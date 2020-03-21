Water to be diverted into Chao Phraya

The National Water Resource Committee has approved a plan to divert more water from the Mae Klong River into the Chao Phraya to reduce salinity and maintain the quality of raw water for tap water production.

Panel chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the committee on Friday agreed with the proposal to draw more water to stave off saltwater intrusion and asked the Royal Irrigation Department and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority to manage the water efficiently.

According to Gen Prawit, authorities concerned had assessed the water situation in the Mae Klong River Basin and agreed there was enough water in the Mae Klong River for the operation.

Officials repeated warnings over severe water scarcity since December last year with the volume of water in the country's four major dams -- Bhumibol, Sirikit, Khwae Noi and Pasak Jolasid -- still currently at less than half of their combined storage capacity.

He said the committee approved in principle action plans under the 20-year strategic water management plan (2018-2037), which included flood prevention schemes for 549 communities.

It also approved six additional Provincial Waterworks Authority projects, which would increase the volume of tap water by more than 475,000 cubic metres per day and serve an additional 126,750 users, he said.