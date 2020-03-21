Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai AirAsia suspends international flights
Thailand
General

Thai AirAsia suspends international flights

35-day halt ends April 25, domestic flights run normally

published : 21 Mar 2020 at 11:53

writer: Online Reporters

Thai AirAsia suspends all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (AirAsia photo)
Thai AirAsia suspends all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (AirAsia photo)

Thai AirAsia will suspend all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Domestic flights still operate normally, the airline announced on Saturday. 

Affected passengers may ask for a full refund or reschedule their flights on the same route within 180 days from the original flight time without additional costs, subjected to seat availability, the budget airline wrote.

They may also choose to keep the value of fares in their AirAsia Big accounts for future travel, redeemable within 365 days.

The airline said affected passengers would be informed of the change via e-mail or SMS. 

Thai AirAsia posts a message on its Facebook page to suspend services on FD flights from March 22 until April 25 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Economist urges 'blanket' rescue

Handouts of "helicopter money", blanket debt repayment postponements and massive fiscal stimulus programmes are needed to keep Thailand and the rest of the world afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bangkok Bank's chief economist.

12:00
Thailand

Thai AirAsia suspends international flights

Thai AirAsia will suspend all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

11:53
World

North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea

SEOUL: North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

10:45