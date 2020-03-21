Thai AirAsia suspends international flights

Thai AirAsia suspends all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (AirAsia photo)

Thai AirAsia will suspend all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Domestic flights still operate normally, the airline announced on Saturday.

Affected passengers may ask for a full refund or reschedule their flights on the same route within 180 days from the original flight time without additional costs, subjected to seat availability, the budget airline wrote.

They may also choose to keep the value of fares in their AirAsia Big accounts for future travel, redeemable within 365 days.

The airline said affected passengers would be informed of the change via e-mail or SMS.

Thai AirAsia posts a message on its Facebook page to suspend services on FD flights from March 22 until April 25 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.