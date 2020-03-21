Bangkok Airways halts all international flights

Bangkok Airways says it is temporarily suspending all international flights from Sunday until further notice as the spread of the coronavirus has crippled travel demand worldwide.

The carrier had earlier suspended many services to destinations in Thailand including the holiday island of Koh Samui in light of sharply reduced tourism. The suspensions are now being expended to destinations across its network serving Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

A full list of the suspended services and the dates on which they apply is published and updated regularly on the Bangkok Airways website.

In a statement released on Saturday, the carrier said that passengers can call its 24-hour call centre at 1771 or 270-6699 or Bangkok Airways ticket offices to receive a full refund. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further assistance.