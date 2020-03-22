Section
Social security fund to lend helping hand
Thailand
General

published : 22 Mar 2020 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Penchan Charoensuthipan

The Social Security Board (SSB) on Friday decided to offer financial help to workers registered under its social security system who have either lost their jobs or have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Effective from March 1, workers who have lost their jobs because their employers have folded will be given 50% of their salaries -- with a ceiling of up to 15,000 baht a month -- for a maximum of 180 days, Sutthi Sukoson, permanent-secretary for Labour Ministry, said in his capacity as SSB chairman.

Workers suspended resulting from the government's order that certain businesses close temporarily, will also be paid 50% of their salaries -- with the same 15,000 baht ceiling -- but for no more than 60 days, he said.

Workers who have been forced to resign due to the virus outbreak will receive 45% of their salaries -- again with the 15,000 baht ceiling -- for up to 90 days, while workers who have been laid off stand to receive 70% of their wages, but no more than 15,000 baht, for 200 days, he said.

The board also decided to reduce the 5% monthly contribution to the social security fund by both employers and employees to 4%, he said.

The board has also decided to defer contributions for the months of March, April and May by three months, meaning the deadline for the March contribution would be pushed to July 15, he said.

Mr Sutthi added the Labour Ministry will speed up the implementation of these measures in order to assure timely assistance for affected parties in this time of crisis.

