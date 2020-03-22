Thai-Lao bridge in Nakhon Phanom to close from Sunday night

The Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Nakhon Phanom and Khammouane province in Laos will be closed from 10pm on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge across the Mekong river linking this northeastern Thai province with Khammouane province in Laos will be closed from 10pm on Sunday as a precaution against Covid-19.

The bridge closure under an order issued by governor Sayam Sirimongkol will be in effect for an indefinite period.

After the order takes effect, people of all nationalities will not be allowed to travel across the border, except vehicles transporting cargo. In those cases, which drivers and crew will be subject to strict screening for coronavirus.

Temporary border checkpoints in four border districts of the provinces will also be closed under the same order.

Pol Col Somkiat Somjai, the Nakhon Phanom immigration police chief, said Lao migrant workers returning to their home country from Bangkok will be unable to cross the border, but a solution to the problem can be worked out in due time.

All travellers should closely monitor further official announcements concerning the border closure to prevent misunderstandings, he said.

On Sunday morning, Mr Sayam led officials and ordinary people to clean up and spray disinfectant at tourist spots, the area around the foot of the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge and the airport in a campaign against the coronavirus spread.