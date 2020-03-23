Section
Head chef is first overseas Thai Covid-19 victim
Head chef is first overseas Thai Covid-19 victim

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 10:30

newspaper section: News

Georgetown University Hospital located in Washington, DC, US. Photo taken February 2007. (Pdw22 at English Wikipedia)
Georgetown University Hospital located in Washington, DC, US. Photo taken February 2007. (Pdw22 at English Wikipedia)

A Thai woman, who was the head chef of a Thai restaurant in the United States, has become the first reported Thai death in a foreign country from Covid-19.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said the ministry had received a report from the embassy in Washington that a 66-year-old Thai woman, known only as Pailin, had passed away at MedStar Georgetown Hospital on March 21.

Her niece informed the embassy that the hospital had confirmed her death was the result of Covid-19, making Pailin the first Thai to have died abroad as a result of the virus, he said.

The embassy is following up on the case to provide assistance to her relatives in the US.

