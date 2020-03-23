Chinese border-hoppers caught in North

A combined military-civilian unit patrols along the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak's Umphang district to prevent illegal border crossings. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Mae Sot district and charged with illegal entry and violation of Covid-19 controls, according to local media reports.

They were arrested on Monday morning by a government patrol after crossing the Moei river from Myanmar to tambon Mae Tao of Mae Sot district via boat landing No 24. Their names were not reported.

The arrests follow the closure of all border checkpoints in the province to people and vehicles of all nationalities, with the exception of cargo trucks and crews, to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

They were charged with illegal entry and violating the Communicable Disease Act and an announcement of the provincial communicable disease committee on measures to prevent and control Covid-19.

They were handed over to Mae Sot police for legal action.

In Umphang district, a combined military-civilian unit was deployed on Monday morning to patrol the Thai-Myanmar border to prevent illegal crossings.