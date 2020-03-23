Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Migrant workers flee home
Thailand
General

Migrant workers flee home

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 11:41

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

The bus terminal in Nakhon Phanom township is crowded with Lao and Vietnamese migrant workers who arrived from Bangkok and surrounding provinces following the shutdown orders. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
The bus terminal in Nakhon Phanom township is crowded with Lao and Vietnamese migrant workers who arrived from Bangkok and surrounding provinces following the shutdown orders. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Lao and Vietnamese migrant workers were being allowed to leave Thailand across the Friendship Bridge to Thakhek in Khammouane province of Laos on Monday, even though all border checkpoints were ordered closed on Sunday night to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday morning, the bus terminal in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality was crowded with Lao and Vietnamese workers arriving from Bangkok and surrounding provinces, where shopping malls and other crowded places have been shut down.

Despite the border being closed from 10pm on Sunday, they were being allowed to pass through immigration and cross to Laos over the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Thakhek. Otherwise, they would be stranded in growing numbers on the Thai side of the border.

Buses were arranged to take them across the border bridge.

This special arrangement was for migrant workers only, not ordinary travellers.

Migrant workers preparing to cross to Laos were seen buying quantities of dried food, especially instant noodles, to take with them. It was not known when the border would be reopened and they could return.

Meanwhile, Thai workers returning to their home provinces from Bangkok are being told to go into 14-day self-isolation.

Since Bangkok and surrounding provinces were locked down, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Udon Thani have followed suit. Buri Ram was the first but has reported only one cofirmed Covid-19 case - a British national who arrived from the US and admitted himself for medical treatment.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Singapore Airlines slashes capacity by 96%

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said Monday that it will slash 96% of its capacity as demand for air travel evaporates due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

13:01
Business

Sentiment dejected despite aid measures

Thailand’s stock market saw another turbulence on Monday as the number of Covid-19-related global infections and deaths surged and crude prices stumbled.

12:58
Thailand

Stark warning

Stay home, don't socialise - or the spread of Covid-19 will soon overwhelm the health system, as happened in Italy, says the dean of Siriraj medical faculty.

12:55