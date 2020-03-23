Visitors banned at major Korat hospitals

Section
Thailand
General

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 12:22

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Outpatients wait for medical services at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five major hospitals in this northeastern province have banned visits by relatives and others to all inpatients, to prevent crowds gathering and to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The move follows the provincial authority's order shutting down shopping malls and other venues deemed at risk of spreading the virus. Nakhon Ratchasima had five confirmed infections as of Monday morning and many people in risk groups under watch.

The visitor ban was announced by Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima, Fort Suranaree, Bangkok-Ratchasima, Teparat Nakhonratchasima and Suranaree Technology University hospitals and took effect from Monday until further notice.

Relatives can still contact patients by their phones.

The provincial public health office has also issued an announcement calling on workers arriving home from Bangkok and surrounding provinces to report to local health offices and go into 14-day self-isolation.


