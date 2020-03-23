Section
DSI chief's resignation approved
Thailand
General

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 16:17

writer: King-oua Laohong

Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang, outgoing director-general of the Department of Special Investigation.
Wiisit Wisitsoraat, the permanent secretary for justice, has approved the resignation of Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang, director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), an informed source said.

The DSI sent a letter to the Justice Ministry on March 2, saying Pol Col Paisit had tendered his resignation from government service for health reasons, effective from April 2.

On March 16, Mr Wisit signed in approval of Pol Col Paisit's resignation.

The Justice Ministry will ask the cabinet secretariat to seek His Majesty the King's endorsement of the resignation, in line with Section 113 of the Civil Service Act of 2008.

Pol Col Paisit fell sick in January. He was advised by doctors that he needed surgery, and would then require some time for a full recovery. He subsequently decided to resign.

During Pol Col Paisit's time in hospital, Pol Lt Col Korrawat Panprapakorn, an inspector-general of the Justice Ministry, was appointed acting director-general of the DSI. Pol Lt Col Korrawat is tipped to be confirmed as the new director-general.


