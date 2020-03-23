Phuket readies field hospital for virus patients, 4 more infections

The new provincial convention hall in Phuket will be used for treatment of coronavirus patients who are not in serious condition. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The new provincial convention hall will be used as a field hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients, with the number of new cases in the province continuing to rise.

The Provincial Disease Control Committee announced on Monday the ground floor of the hall will initially be used to treat Covid-19 patients who do not have serious symptoms.

Patients with more severe conditions and who need respirators will continue to be treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The ground floor can accommodate 40 beds. The upper floor, which has room for another 70 beds, will also be put into use if necessary, the announcement said.

Phuket governor Pakkapong Thawipat said the temporary hospital is expected to open this Friday.

The new convention hall has not been officially opened yet. It is in the same compound as the Phuket provincial hall.

Four hotels in Phuket township have also been approached for use. They have room for another 400-500 patients, he said.

The province reported four new virus infections on Monday, bringing the total to 17, with two of them already discharged. The new cases are - one French national, one Italian and two Thai citizens.

Of the total cases to date, 12 are foreigners.

Phuket reported only seven cases from Jan 5 to Saturday. The number shot up to 13 on Sunday, when six new infections were confirmed.