Govt urged to delay lottery draw

Vendors are calling on the government to postpone next month's lottery draws, saying the closure of public venues where tickets are usually sold are likely to impact ticket sales.

Amnuay Klinyoo, chairman of the Disabled Lottery Traders Federation of Thailand, yesterday petitioned the Finance Ministry to delay the April 1 draw to be postponed for a month.

With entertainment venues, malls and markets closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and more people staying at home, lottery sales have dropped sharply to just about 10%, said Mr Amnuay. He said given the low demand, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) should also consider postponing the April 16 draw and return the deposits to ticket vendors, as they have yet to receive the tickets.

"We think the situation is unlikely to improve, so if the GLO returns the deposits, the vendors can use the money to invest in other businesses," he said.

Mr Amnuay said handicapped vendors have set up Line accounts to help them sell tickets so they can earn money to get them through the crisis. "After the payments are received, the tickets will be mailed to the buyers," he said.