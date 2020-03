Thailand reports 3 more deaths, 106 new infections Tuesday

Local medical staff wearing protective clothing examine a man for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the compound of Nong Chik district clinic in Thailand's southern province of Pattani. (Handout / NONG CHIK DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION / AFP)

Thailand reported three additional deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to four, a heath ministry official said.

The country reported 106 new infections, bringing the total to 827.

The cabinet was to meet to discuss additional measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic later on Tuesday.

-- More to follow --