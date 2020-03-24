Pheu Thai MP, 12 others jailed for malfeasance in school system

Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen Banlang Annopporn. (screenshot from Thai Parliament Television)

KHON KAEN: The Region 4 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday sentenced Banlang Annopporn, a Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen's Constituency 10, and 12 other people to between two and six years in jail for malfeasance in the transfer and appointment of the director of a famous secondary school in this northeastern province in 2015.

Mr Banlang was given a 3-year jail term.

The case was filed by Meesilp Chinpakdi against 14 people, all high-level officials in the education circle. Mr Banlang was the 4th defendant.

All of the defendants were appointed members of a committee for the consideration and assessment of officials who requested transfers to other positions in Secondary Education Zone 25.

Mr Meesilp submitted a request to be transferred to the job of director of Khon Kaen Witthayayon School. He accused the 14 defendants of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, resulting in his not being given the job he requested.

The court on Monday found 13 defendants guilty as charged, and sentenced them to between two and six years in prison. Yutthasart Kongphet, the 13th defendant, was acquitted.

Mr Banlang, the 4th defendant, was given a 3-year jail term. Kitti Booncherd, the 1st defendant and chairman of the assessment committee, received a 6-year jail sentence.

The 13 defendants who were convicted applied for bail after hearing the court's ruling, saying they would appeal.