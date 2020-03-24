Dropping of computer crime charges against Thanathorn 'final'

Former Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Police have no objection to the prosecutors' decision not to indict former Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and two other former party executives on computer crimes charges and the decision is therefore final, lawyer Krissadang Nuttajaras said on Tuesday.

Mr Krissadang was speaking after attending a meeting at the 6th Criminal Prosecution Office on Tuesday morning.

The charges were filed in August 2018 by police acting on a complaint by the then-ruling junta, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), against Mr Thanathorn, Klaikong Waithayakarn, the party's former registrar, and Jaruwan Saranket, a former party executive member, accusing them of violating the Computer Crimes Act.

The charges involved a June 29, 2018 Facebook live video posted on the pages of Mr Thanathorn and the party, criticising the NCPO.

In October 2019, the prosecutors decided not to indict them, citing a lack of supporting evidence.

The prosecutors sent their decision to the Royal Thai Police office for the national police chief's consideration.

Mr Krissadang went to the 6th Criminal Prosecution Office on Tuesday morning for an update on the case.

Emerging from the meeting, Mr Krissadang said he was informed that the national police chief had no objection. Therefore, the decision to drop the charges was final.

He also said prosecutors had delayed a decision on charges filed by Technology Crime Suppression Division police in October 2019 against Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former secretary-general of the FFP, for alleged contempt of court after he criticised the Constitutional Court's decision to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart Party.

The prosecutors earlier set March 24 for the decision on whether to indict him. They had postponed the decision until May 26, Mr Krissadang said.