First Covid-19 case in Ayutthaya
Thailand
General

First Covid-19 case in Ayutthaya

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 10:01

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

Municipal workers spray disinfectant at a marketplace in Ayutthaya's Muang district as a precaution against Covid-19. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)
AYUTTHAYA: The first case of Covid-19 infection in this Central province has been confirmed, governor Panu Yaemsri announced on Wednesday.

The patient is a 58-year-old man from Maharat district. He had worked closely with a Covid-19 patient who contracted the virus at Lumpini boxing stadium in Bangkok.

The man became ill on March 16. He went to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute on March 23 for testing, then returned home to Maharat district. He was later confirmed to have the viral disease.

He had been admitted to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Institutes for treatment.

His relatives who live in the same house in Maharat district have been placed in isolation for 14 days for observation, the governor said.


