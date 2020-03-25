Section
First Covid-19 case in Phitsanulok
Thailand
General

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 12:47

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Health officials and volunteers spray disinfectant on visitors to Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat in Muang district of Phitsanulok on Tuesday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
PHITSANULOK: A 43-year-old woman was found to be infected with Covid-19 and is now being treated at Phutthachinnarat Hospital, governor Pipat Ekpaphan said on Wednesday.

She is the first case of Covid-19 infection in the province, and is believed to have been infected at a pub in Soi Nana, Bangkok.

The governor said the woman, who is from Muang district, travelled to Bangkok and stayed there from March 7-9. On the night of March 7 she spent time in a pub in Soi Nana, from 10pm to 4am. She visited the Bangkok Planetarium on March 8 and returned to Phitsanulok by plane on March 9.

On March 11, she travelled to Nan province in her car and began to feel unwell, with a fever, and returned to Phitsanulok the following day.

On March 13-17 she trained two or three clients a time at a fitness centre. On March 16, she had a fever with a temperature of 37.8°C and went to see a doctor at Phitsnuvej Hospital. She was admitted to the private hospital with a 38.9°C fever on March 18, and released on March 20.

The woman later sought testing at Phutthachinnarat Hospital and it was confirmed she  had Covid-19 on March 24. She was admitted for further treatment.

Mr Pipat said a total of 84 people had been tested for the virus in Phitsanulok, 78 of them came up negative, five were awaiting test results, and one was found to be infected.

Dr Piya Sirilak, the Phitsanulok public health chief, said it was believed the woman caught the virus at the Soi Nana pub, in Bangkok.

