Tonne of ganja seized on Mekong bank

The Mekong Riverine Unit in Nakhon Phanom puts on display packages of dried marijuana, about 1 tonne altogether, at its headquarters. The marijuana was seized from the Mekong river bank in Bung Khong Long district of Bung Kan province on Tuesday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A patrol from the Mekong Riverine Unit seized about 1,000 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana found in fertiliser sacks on the bank of the Mekong river in Bung Khong Long district of Bang Kan province late on Tuesday night, MRU commander R/Adm Sompong Sorn-akas said on Wednesday

R/Adm Sompong said the seizure was made by the crew of a patrol boat operating on the Mekong river.

It followed receipt of information that a large quantity of drugs would be smuggled across the river from Laos to an area between Bung Khong Long of Bung Kan province and Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom.

Late on Tuesday night, a long-tailed boat with four to five men on board was spotted pulling into the riverbank near Ban Dong Thon in Bung Kan's Bung Khong Long district. The men began unloading sacks onto the bank.

When the patrol approached and demanded they stop for a search, the men fled in the boat, leaving 25 sacks behind.

The sacks contained a total of 1,000 slabs of dried, compressed marijuana, each weighing about one kilogramme.

R/Adm Sompong said more than 3 tonnes of dried marijuana had been seized in Nakhon Phanom in February.