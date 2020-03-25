April 1 lottery rescheduled for May 2

The Government Lottery Office has postponed the April 1 lottery draw to May 2, and is looking into the future use of online ticket vending machines.

GLO chairman Patchara Anuntasilpa said on Wednesday the GLO board had resolved to take action to support measures to combat coronavirus disease 2019.

The April 1 draw would now be made at the GLO from 2.30pm to 4pm on May 2. The ongoing situation would determine if the new schedule is followed or not, he said.

The draws scheduled for April 16 and May 2 had been cancelled and money paid to book tickets for those draws would be refunded on March 20 and 21.

Mr Patchara also said that given the contagious nature of Covid-19, the GLO wanted to reduce contact between its staff, vendors and buyers and sales of lottery ticket via vending machines could be an option.

The GLO board ordered a feasibility study be made into online lottery ticket sales. GLO management would also need to come up with ways to protect the interests of ticket vendors, he said.