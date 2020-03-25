Section
No immediate disconnection for not paying power bill
Thailand
General

Systems collapse on first day of deposit-return registration

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 17:17

writer: Post Reporters

Electricity users will receive their cash deposit back from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authority, starting later this month. (Post Today photo)
Consumers have been given an assurance their power will not be cut off immediately if they don't pay their bill on time now that electricity authorities are returning their cash deposits.

The welcome news was given by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) on Wednesday.

Chaturong Suriyasasin, assistant to the MEA governor, said that customers will be notified if they fail to pay the bill. "It's not like you do not pay the bill by today and the power will be cut off the next day," he said.

The PEA tweeted that the same notification process will be applied now users do not need a deposit and the  money is being returned to ease the hardship caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

People flocked PEA and MEA offices, and others rushed to register online for the refund of their deposit, So heavy was the demand that the computer systems of both agencies collapsed shortly after opening for money-back registration on Wednesday.

They agencies asked consumers not to rush, and only end up in crowded offices or be frustrated by the heavy traffic causing delays on their websites.

The deposit rate varies, depending on the size of the meter the user gets from the agencies. It starts at 300 baht for a very small residence and goes up to 6,000 baht.

The two agencies will start paying the refunds later this month.

