Star halts ocean swim campaign

Thailand
General

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 19:25

writer: Post Reporters

Popular singer and actor Phakin "Tono'' Khamwilaisak has cancelled an ocean swimming campaign to raise funds for marine conservation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted popular singer and actor Phakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak to cancel an ocean swimming campaign to raise funds for marine conservation.

Organiser of the drive known as "One Man and the Sea" decided to abort the project to comply with the prime minister’s enforcement of the 2005 Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations to contain the transmission of the pandemic.

Phakin, one of seven swimmers in the campaign, thanked supporters who helped to provide donation money.

Over six days the campaign raised 2,506,279 baht. Money will be donated to the Marine and Coastal Resources Department to buy equipment for veterinary hospitals for the treatment of marine animals.

The 18-day-campaign started last Thursday. Swimmers were intending to swim between 12 islands from Ko Surat Thani to Ko Samui in Surat Thani province for a total of 82 kilometres.

