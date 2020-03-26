Opec offers free online tuition for pupils, public

The Office of Private Education Commission (Opec) has developed an online learning platform, its Digital Learning Centre, to provide education via internet connections to the general public and all elementary and secondary students nationwide during the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Minister of Education Kanokwan Wilawan, who oversees Opec, said the move complied with instructions by the Education Ministry which suggested all schools provide means to limit risks associated with the spread of the virus.

Content offered on Opec's online platform has been developed by five private schools and taught by famous tutors. They range from core subjects such as mathematics, social science, English and Thai languages to digital skills, IT, health, art and self-development.

The five private educational institutions are Saint Gabriel's College, Yanagawa Junior High School, Krungthep Wittayakarn Computer School, Vorrarat Suksa School, and well-known cramming school 168 Tutor Online Group.

Those interested can access online lessons via the Opec website for free. They can learn from live-streaming tuition and recorded lessons. There are also English language courses available, Ms Kanokwan said.

Kanokwan: Courses popular

"Knowledge should be accessible not only for our students, but also the public at large," Ms Kanokwan said. "Students can study when schools are closed due to the virus outbreak and their parents can also upgrade their knowledge via our platform when they stay at home. All they need is the internet [connection]."

Opec said more than 5,000 people have registered to study over the past three days and it is estimated tens of thousands of people will benefit from this project. "At present, we have five content providers, but we are trying to add more and many private schools and educational institutions have shown their interest," Ms Kanokwan said.