Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
MRT station reopened after santitising
Thailand
General

MRT station reopened after santitising

published : 26 Mar 2020 at 17:25

updated: 26 Mar 2020 at 17:50

writer: Online Reporters

Officials pose for a photo after spraying the Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line with disinfectant after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo: MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page)
Officials pose for a photo after spraying the Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line with disinfectant after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo: MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page)

The MRT reopened Nonthaburi Civic Center station on the Purple Line on Thursday afternoon after it was closed in the morning for spraying with disinfectant after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19.

An announcement on the MRT Metro Facebook page said the station was reopened to the public at 4pm, almost eight hours after it was closed.

The MRT closed the station after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. Other stations remained open.

An announcement posted on the Facebook page on Thursday morning said Nonthaburi Civic Center Station was closed from 8.40am for cleaning in line with the Department of Disease Control’s measures.

The infected employee was placed on leave after falling sick and sent to a hospital for testing on March 23. The result had come back positive and the station was closed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia king, queen quarantined after palace staff found with virus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian king and queen have gone into self-quarantine after seven members of the palace staff tested positive for the new coronavirus, the palace said in a statement Thursday.

18:45
Business

Over 100 state hospitals seek NBTC assistance

More than 100 state hospitals have sought financial assistance from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), which on Wednesday resolved to set aside 1 billion baht from its coffers for medical facilities and public health agencies in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

18:42
Thailand

Stay home or else

The man in charge of security for a centre against the virus asks people to stay home on this weekend or a curfew will be considered.

18:12