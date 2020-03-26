MRT station reopened after santitising

Officials pose for a photo after spraying the Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line with disinfectant after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo: MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page)

The MRT reopened Nonthaburi Civic Center station on the Purple Line on Thursday afternoon after it was closed in the morning for spraying with disinfectant after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19.

An announcement on the MRT Metro Facebook page said the station was reopened to the public at 4pm, almost eight hours after it was closed.

The MRT closed the station after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. Other stations remained open.

An announcement posted on the Facebook page on Thursday morning said Nonthaburi Civic Center Station was closed from 8.40am for cleaning in line with the Department of Disease Control’s measures.

The infected employee was placed on leave after falling sick and sent to a hospital for testing on March 23. The result had come back positive and the station was closed.