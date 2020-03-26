Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Station closed on MRT's Purple Line
Thailand
General

Station closed on MRT's Purple Line

published : 26 Mar 2020 at 11:41

writer: Online Reporters

The MRT closed Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line for cleaning on Thursday morning after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. (File photo)
The MRT closed Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line for cleaning on Thursday morning after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. (File photo)

The MRT closed Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line on Thursday morning after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. Other stations remained open.

A announcement posted on the MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page said one employee based at Nonthaburi Civic Center Station was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Therefore, the station was closed at 8.40am and the premises would be sprayed with disinfectant in line with the Department of Disease Control’s measures.

The infected employee was placed on leave after falling sick and sent to a hospital for testing on March 23. The result had come back positive and the station was closed.

Train services at other stations were continuing as normal.  It was not announced when the Nonthaburi station would reopen.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Auto

BMW adds petrol variant to 6 Series GT range in Thailand

Four-cylinder 630i comes with 258hp and is 300k cheaper than diesel version.

13:01
Thailand

Temporary immigration office opens

A temporary immigration centre has been opened at the Central Investigation Bureau in Muang Thong Thani estate in Nonthaburi province to relieve congestion at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.

12:44
Thailand

Station closed on MRT's Purple Line

The MRT closed Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on the Purple Line on Thursday morning after an employee there was found to be infected with Covid-19. Other stations remained open.

11:41