Phuket grocery accused of overpricing

A police officer looks at a bottle of alcohol gel at Phuket Grocery in Phuket during the raid on Thursday morning. Many products suspected of being sold at inflated prices were seized and the store manager held for questioning. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Police raided a high volume supermarket and seized goods for examination on Thursday morning following a complaint about overpricing of sanitising products eagerly sought by consumers to ward off the coronavirus disease.

The target was Phuket Grocery limited partnership in tambon Talad Yai of Muang district.

The action followed a complaint by Jiraporn Mark, 38, that she had bought two 450cc bottles of 70% ethyl alcohol, Siribancha brand, from Phuket Grocery and was charged 309 baht a bottle, Pol Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong, investigation chief at Muang police station, saidf.

Phuket provincial commerce chief Sasipimol Mongkhol had checked the recommended retail price and said it should not be more than 55-60 baht a bottle.

Police took the store manager in for interrogation, and seized some products for examination.