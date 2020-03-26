Section
Egg exports banned for one week
Thailand
General

published : 26 Mar 2020 at 16:27

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A vendor sells duck eggs in front of a sign reading
A vendor sells duck eggs in front of a sign reading "out of chicken eggs", at Pak Nam market in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has banned the export of chicken eggs for seven days to end local egg shortages, and will extend it if needed.

"People are concerned about Covid-19, so demand has soared three-fold in the past few days and shortages happen sometimes," he said at Government House on Thursday.

Mr Jurin said he would halt chicken egg exports until the shortage is alleviated. The ban would be initially be  for seven days.

He also warned that sellers who overprice chicken eggs were liable to a jail term of up to seven years and/or fine up to 140,000 baht.

"Thailand produces about 40 million chicken eggs daily and this can meet domestic demand," Mr Jurin said.

Bags or trays of 30 large eggs were selling for 130-140 baht at many morning markets on Thursday, well up on the usual price of around 100 baht. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
