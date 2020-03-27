One death, 91 new cases, total 1,136

A public transport driver walks past a thermal scanner at the Mo Chit bus terminal in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Public Health Ministry reported one more death from coronavirus on Friday, bringing fatalities to five, while 91 new cases were found in 52 provinces, raising the total to 1,136.

Of the total, 1,034 were hospitalised, including 11 crtitical patients on respirators and 97 who were discharged, said Dr Anupong Suchariyakul, a specialist of the Disease Control Department. The one new death was a Thai man, 50, of Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat.

Of all recorded cases, 83% are Thais and 12% are foreigners.

The 91 new cases fell into three groups. The first was 30 people in contact with previous patients or the places linked to them — a boxing stadium (5), an entertainment complex (7) and people in contact with the previous patients (18).

The second group consists of 19 people — nine Thais and one foreigner who arrived from other countries and nine others who either lived or worked in crowded areas or places frequently visited by foreigners, including a bus driver, a waitress and four operators.

The third group was 42 patients under investigation.

Dr Anupong said a positive sign was that there were no new cases linked to attendees to a religious ceremony in Malaysia.