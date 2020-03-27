Two more Thais die from virus in US

Shoppers wear masks as protection from coronavirus disease in Brooklyn Borough of New York. The virus has claimed the lives of three Thai nationals in the United States, two of them in New York. (Photo: Reuters)

The coronavirus has killed two Thai nationals living in New York, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry said the Thai consulate general in New York had reported that a 50-year-old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough he died on Wednesday.

A man of the same age working as a chef at a Thai restaurant in northern Manhattan died on Thursday.

The latest deaths took the number of Thai lives claimed by the disease in the United States to three.

A Thai woman working at a restaurant in Washington DC was the first who died of the virus, last Saturday.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the Covid-19 Administration Centre, said the government was considering sending a plane to bring Thai nationals in Italy back to Thailand.

Details would be discussed with the Foreign Ministry on Monday, said Dr Taweesin, who also spokesman for the Public Health Ministry.

The first group of 83 Thais returned from Rome on March 15 and are in quarantine at a Royal Thai Navy reception centre in Sattahip district of Chon Buri. None show any sign of a fever to date, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday.

It is not known how many Thai nationals remain in Italy.