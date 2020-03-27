SRT to halt long-distance air-con trains

The State Railway of Thailand will stop operating air-conditioned express, rapid, sleeper and dining trains to all regions from April 1 because of a lack of passengers.

SRT governor Voravuth Mala said on Friday that 22 services would be affected, from Bangkok to the North, the Northeast and the South. The trains were running 50% empty as people had stopped travelling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People were cancelling their reservations and were seeking refunds, he said.

The "commercial service" - air-conditioned express, rapid, sleeper and dining trains - would be suspended until the situation with Covid-19 improved, he said.

People who had booked and paid in advance would receive full refunds, Mr Voravuth said.

The stoppage will affect six trains to the North on the Bangkok-Sawankhalok, Bangkok-Chiang Mai and Bangkok-Sila At lines; six trains to the Northeast on the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani and Bangkok-Nong Khai lines; and 10 trains to the South on Bangkok-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Surat Thani, Bangkok-Yala, Bangkok-Trang, and Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat lines.

Travellers could still board ordinary trains for travel on the same routes, Mr Voravuth said.