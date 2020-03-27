Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SRT to halt long-distance air-con trains
Thailand
General

SRT to halt long-distance air-con trains

published : 27 Mar 2020 at 13:58

writer: Online Reporters

The State Railway of Thailand will stop operating air-conditioned express, rapid, sleeper and dining trains to all regions from April 1 because of a lack of passengers.

SRT governor Voravuth Mala said on Friday that 22 services would be affected, from Bangkok to the North, the Northeast and the South. The trains were running 50% empty as people had stopped travelling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People were cancelling their reservations and were seeking refunds, he said.

The "commercial service" - air-conditioned express, rapid, sleeper and dining trains - would be suspended until the situation with Covid-19 improved, he said.

People who had booked and paid in advance would receive full refunds, Mr Voravuth said.

The stoppage will affect six trains to the North on the Bangkok-Sawankhalok, Bangkok-Chiang Mai and Bangkok-Sila At lines; six trains to the Northeast on the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani and Bangkok-Nong Khai lines; and 10 trains to the South on Bangkok-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Surat Thani, Bangkok-Yala, Bangkok-Trang, and Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat lines.

Travellers could still board ordinary trains for travel on the same routes, Mr Voravuth said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore may jail people who stand close

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans could be jailed for up to six months if they intentionally stand close to someone else, under tough new rules announced Friday to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

14:45
Thailand

SRT to halt long-distance air-con trains

The State Railway of Thailand will stop operating air-conditioned express, rapid, sleeper and dining trains to all regions from April 1 because of a lack of passengers.

13:58
Thailand

Two more Thais die from virus in US

The coronavirus has killed two Thai nationals living in New York, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

13:05