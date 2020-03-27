Artists pay tribute to health personnel through songs

Nurses, among the health workers at the forefront of fight against the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Singers are using what they do best to support the country's health personnel, the people on the front line of the war against the coronavirus.

As Public Health Minister Anutin Charnveerakul lambasted Covid-19-infected doctors and nurses, saying they had not taken proper care, our singers and musicians took the opposite track. They are singing their praises.

Bodyslam front man Arthiwara Kongmalai, better known as "Toon Bodyslam", on Monday kicked off the #cover19 campaign on Instagram and invited other artists to sing cover versions of any songs for doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

The artist must sing a cover version of another artist's song on any social media platform at 7pm. The artist whose song they perform has to cover a different song the next day.

"We hope that our live perfomance will put a smile on their faces, more or less," Toon posted on his Instagram account.

"As we are sitting comfortably at home, others are at the hospitals. They are small people, at risk while they are doing their duty for others," he said on another post.

Toon started it off with Love You, Tim, a song of the Modern Dog rock band. Modern Dog lead singer Thanachai "Pod" Utchin sang a song of Anchalee Chongkhadikij, who later passed the baton to Seksan Sukpimai, better known as Sek Loso.

The #cover19 is not the only project showing artists' appreciation of health workers. (continues below)

Su Boonliang sings a song for health personnel

Su Boonliang wrote a special song, Warriors in the Gown Dress, for them from his home island of Samui. "We don't see their faces as all wear masks, but we see their big hearts behind the gown dress," he wrote.

Singer Apiwat "Stamp" Ueathavornsuk also sings Dear Doctor for doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

As they all expressed their appreciation of the work being done by health personnel, the public health minister on Thursday stunned them by criticising medical staff who have been infected with the virus, accusing them of not taking good care of themselves .

Mr Anutin came out hours later to offer an apology, claiming he had not listened closely to a reporter's question.

On Thursday night, Toon, who earliere ran to raise money for equipment at hospitals across the country, posted another message, seeking to console all health personnel after the heart-breaking criticism by their minister.

"Thank you all for what you have done for us all along," he tweeted on his @ToonArtiwara account. "Love," he wrote with a small red heart icon.