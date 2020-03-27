City Hall shutters more places

Section
Thailand
published : 27 Mar 2020 at 16:19

writer: Online Reporters

City Hall officials clean Chatuchak Park under the supervision of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Thursday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
City Hall has ordered closures of more places in Bangkok, including playgrounds, libraries and museums.

Five types of places are to be closed from Saturday to April 30, according to a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration order issued on Friday.

They are: (1) racing fields for both humans and animals such as pigeon contests; (2) playgrounds at public parks and housing estates; (3) places for shows or concerts inlcuding likay and outdoor cinemas; (4) libraries; and (5) museums.

City Hall spokesman Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the places to be closed from Saturday also inlcude venues for events and meetings such as hotels or other places, snooker shops and beauty clinics.

From Tuesday, public and private nurseries, except those located at hospitals will also be shuttered.

City Hall continued to allow the opening of certain places — dining areas at hospitals, provided the social distancing policy is adopted, flower shops at fresh markets, as well as public offices at malls such as post offices and immigration offices.

On Saturday, BMA issue an order closing malls, except for supermarkets there, restaurants and several other places from Sunday to April 12. It prompted thousands of workers to leave Bangkok since many cannot afford rents and pricey food in the capital when their affected employers no longer pay them.

