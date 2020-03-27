Seven more cases in Phuket

Health officials transfer patients at the auditorium of the Phuket provincial hall in Phuket province on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Seven more people on the southern tourist island tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) including four Thais and three Italians who work at entertainment places on the same road.

Phuket governor Pakapong Tawipat said on Friday that the seven new cases raised the total in the province to 41.

According to him, three of the Thai patients are women. Two of them, aged 22 and 38, worked at entertainment venues on Bangla Road near Patong beach. The other, 45, is a businesswoman. The 31-year-old infected Thai man also worked at an entertainment place on the same road.

The three Italian men, aged 31, 32 and 35, who tested positive also worked at entertainment places on Bangla Road.

Of the 41 cumulative cases, two recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 39 others remained hospitalised. Eighty other patients were waiting for their Covid-19 test results at hospitals, Mr Pakapong said.

He also said about 30 Covid-19 patients and patients under investigation would be brought to the new auditorium of the Phuket provincial hall, which was turned into a field hospital, so that hospitals could treat general patients and critical Covid-19 patients.

Besides, about 50 patients under investigation would be moved to Grand Supicha City Hotel, the governor said.