Promthep cape closed to Phuket visitors

More beaches and other attractions shut down as virus cases on island reach 41

published : 27 Mar 2020 at 18:58

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Promthep cape on Phuket is famous for its sunset views. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Promthep cape on Phuket is famous for its sunset views. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Add dazzling sunsets off Promthep cape to the long list of attractions now off-limits as the coronavirus grips the country.

Rawai Municipality has ordered the closure of the famous cape, Naiharn beach and six other public places from Friday to prevent gatherings that could accelerate the rate of infections.

Also closed until further notice are Yaniu beach, Ao Sane, Naiharn lake, Rawai bridge, a football field and the Windmill viewpoint.

“The closures take effect from March 27 onward until normal conditions return,” Rawai mayor Arun Sophos said on Friday.

The decision followed the report on Friday of seven more infection cases in the southern resort province, bringing its total to 41.

Promthep cape, on the southwestern tip of the island, is famous among tourists who flock there to see the sunset.

Other popular Phuket beaches, including Karon, Kata, Kata Noi and Patong remain open for now, but Karon mayor Tawee Thongchaem and Patong mayor Chalermlak Kepsap have appealed for strict cooperation from beachgoers and shop owners to avoid large gatherings.

They asked shops to put away all beach beds and for jet-ski operators to suspend their activities.

Phuket mayor Somjai Suwannasuppana ordered the closure of three public parks: Chalermphrakiat King Rama X, Saphan Hin and Phuket Chalermphrakiat, better known as Suan Luang.

Those who violate the closure order will be fined up to 100,000 baht and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail, she warned.

