CAAT allows sanitiser gel as carry on

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand will allow passengers, pilots, and cabin crews to carry liquid hand sanitisers on board in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will allow passengers, pilots, and cabin crews to carry liquid hand sanitisers on board in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement of the relaxation of the rule on liquids was issued on Friday by CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop.

Under the new rule, passengers, pilots and cabin crews as well as airport staff are allowed to carry liquid hand sanitisers with a maximum volume not exceeding 350 millilitres (12 ounces) into restricted areas of public airports and planes.

The container of the liquid must clearly provide information about the substance and its volume.

Moreover, each passenger, pilot, cabin crew and airport staff will be allowed to carry several bottles of a designated liquid hand sanitiser on board and into restricted areas. However, the combined volume must not exceed 1,000 millilitres.

Security staff are authorised to check and test liquids before they are allowed to be taken on board.