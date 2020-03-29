Princess undergoes surgery for bent finger

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn underwent surgery for a trigger finger at Phramongkutklao Hospital yesterday, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

The princess had been suffering pain in her right middle finger and the condition did not respond to the physical therapy she had been receiving.

After her finger became stiff and locked in a bent condition, the doctors advised the princess to undergo outpatient surgery at the hospital to remedy the problem, the bureau said.