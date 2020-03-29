Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Princess undergoes surgery for bent finger
Thailand
General

Princess undergoes surgery for bent finger

published : 29 Mar 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn underwent surgery for a trigger finger at Phramongkutklao Hospital yesterday, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

The princess had been suffering pain in her right middle finger and the condition did not respond to the physical therapy she had been receiving.

After her finger became stiff and locked in a bent condition, the doctors advised the princess to undergo outpatient surgery at the hospital to remedy the problem, the bureau said.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Auto

Mazda CX-30 2.0 SP (2020) review

Mazda’s all-new CX-30 would have been a worthy CX-3 replacement: more refined to drive and better to sit in.

09:15
Thailand

Last flight from Singapore

The last service from Singapore to Bangkok departed on Saturday with only a few dozen passengers, mostly Thai citizens desperate to get home to ride out the pandemic.

08:13
Thailand

Lending a helping hand

Life seems to have ground to a halt as people are having to stay at home under the Emergency Decree but it has not stopped people from extending a helping hand.

08:05