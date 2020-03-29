Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Europe becoming the new source of ecstasy pills
Thailand
General

Europe becoming the new source of ecstasy pills

published : 29 Mar 2020 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

An anti-narcotics task force has seized 30,000 ecstasy pills being delivered from Germany, taking the total amount of drugs confiscated from the country and other European nations to more than 140,000 pills.

Niyom Termsrisuk, secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) said yesterday that the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) had seized a total of 30,465 ecstasy pills, packed in six boxes, being delivered from Germany.

The drug parcels were seized on March 19 and officials are tracking down those responsible.

Ecstasy is classified as a Type 1 Narcotic -- a classification which means the drug has severe health effects.

Smugglers of a Type 1 Narcotic are subject to a maximum penalty of the death sentence and/or a five million baht fine.

Mr Niyom said Germany and countries in Europe are emerging as the new source of ecstasy supply.

During the past six months, ONCB's AITF has made arrests in 18 cases, nabbed 21 suspects and confiscated 142,762 ecstasy pills.

Most of the drugs are smuggled to foreigners in night clubs, according to Mr Niyom.

He warned drug users of the health effects of consuming ecstasy pills.

ONCB's laboratory has found that ecstasy pills from these countries contain 40-60% more methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), four times higher than in ya ba or methamphetamine.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Auto

Mazda CX-30 2.0 SP (2020) review

Mazda’s all-new CX-30 would have been a worthy CX-3 replacement: more refined to drive and better to sit in.

09:15
Thailand

Last flight from Singapore

The last service from Singapore to Bangkok departed on Saturday with only a few dozen passengers, mostly Thai citizens desperate to get home to ride out the pandemic.

08:13
Thailand

Lending a helping hand

Life seems to have ground to a halt as people are having to stay at home under the Emergency Decree but it has not stopped people from extending a helping hand.

08:05