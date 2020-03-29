Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Most people obtain Covic-19 information online: Suan Dusit Poll
Thailand
General

Most people obtain Covic-19 information online: Suan Dusit Poll

published : 29 Mar 2020 at 10:03

writer: Online Reporters

A large majority of people obtain most information on Covid-19 online from the social media, but find television the most reliable source, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The survey was conducted on March 25-28 on 1,033 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on news circulated on various kinds of media including fake news.

The largest number of respondents - 79.30% - said they obtained information on coronavirus from the social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and websites, followed by 77.05% from television; 60.69% from hearsay; 45.52% from printed materials including newspapers and official announcements; and, 44.73% from short message services (SMS).

But, most of them - 89.00% - said they relied the most on TV, followed by 63.09% on printed materials such as newspapers and official announcements; 56.23% on radio news; 53.72% on online media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and websites; and, 42,98% on hearsay.

Asked how they differentiated between real and fake news, 41.08% said they took into consideration reliability of sources of information; 32.22% said they collated news from various sources; 22.96% said they analysed all news rationally; 20.10% said they usually awaited confirmation from the government or concerned agencies; and, 16.95% said they relied more on mainstream media than on the social media.

Asked what worried them the most concerning Covid-19, 36.08% pointed to the fact that the virus is highly contagious and the pandemic is serious; 30.59% cited the rising cases of infections and deaths in various countries; 26.93% cited the government's handling of the situation and measures being taken; 18.90% mentioned the cases of infected people refusing to self-isolate and concealing information about themselves; and, 14.23% cited rumours and fake news.

Most of the respondents - 54.55% - wanted to see accurate news presentations without hiding some information; 34.33% wanted the news on Covid-19 to be reported constructively; 25.33% suggested that the news should be supported by experts and resourceful persons; 15.52% said all news should be properly reported with clear sources of origin; and, 13.31% said Covid-19 news should be reported via only one channel - the Television Pool of Thailand (PPT).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

4 Chinese arrested in Tak trying to cross border to Myanmar

TAK: Four Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday trying to sneak across the border from Mae Sot district to Myanmar, an immigration police source said on Sunday.

10:51
Thailand

Most people obtain Covic-19 information online: Suan Dusit Poll

A large majority of people obtain most information on Covid-19 online from the social media, but find television the most reliable source, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

10:03
Auto

Mazda CX-30 2.0 SP (2020) review

Mazda’s all-new CX-30 would have been a worthy CX-3 replacement: more refined to drive and better to sit in.

09:15