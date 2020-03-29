Most people obtain Covic-19 information online: Suan Dusit Poll

A large majority of people obtain most information on Covid-19 online from the social media, but find television the most reliable source, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The survey was conducted on March 25-28 on 1,033 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on news circulated on various kinds of media including fake news.

The largest number of respondents - 79.30% - said they obtained information on coronavirus from the social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and websites, followed by 77.05% from television; 60.69% from hearsay; 45.52% from printed materials including newspapers and official announcements; and, 44.73% from short message services (SMS).

But, most of them - 89.00% - said they relied the most on TV, followed by 63.09% on printed materials such as newspapers and official announcements; 56.23% on radio news; 53.72% on online media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and websites; and, 42,98% on hearsay.

Asked how they differentiated between real and fake news, 41.08% said they took into consideration reliability of sources of information; 32.22% said they collated news from various sources; 22.96% said they analysed all news rationally; 20.10% said they usually awaited confirmation from the government or concerned agencies; and, 16.95% said they relied more on mainstream media than on the social media.

Asked what worried them the most concerning Covid-19, 36.08% pointed to the fact that the virus is highly contagious and the pandemic is serious; 30.59% cited the rising cases of infections and deaths in various countries; 26.93% cited the government's handling of the situation and measures being taken; 18.90% mentioned the cases of infected people refusing to self-isolate and concealing information about themselves; and, 14.23% cited rumours and fake news.

Most of the respondents - 54.55% - wanted to see accurate news presentations without hiding some information; 34.33% wanted the news on Covid-19 to be reported constructively; 25.33% suggested that the news should be supported by experts and resourceful persons; 15.52% said all news should be properly reported with clear sources of origin; and, 13.31% said Covid-19 news should be reported via only one channel - the Television Pool of Thailand (PPT).