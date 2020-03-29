Section
4 Chinese arrested in Tak trying to cross into Myanmar
Thailand
General

published : 29 Mar 2020 at 10:51

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

Security authorities arrested four Chinese nationals trying to cross the border to Thailand from Mynmar in Mas Sot district of Tak on Saturday. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)
TAK: Four Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday trying to sneak across the border from Mae Sot district to Myanmar, an immigration police source said on Sunday.

The source said the four men were arrested by soldiers from the 4th Infantry Task Force Regiment patrolling along the Thai-Myanmar border. They were about to cross the border by boat from a village in tambon Mae Ku on the bank of the Moei river. 

The four, whose identities were not disclosed, were taken to Mae Sot immigration office where they were found to have overstayed their visas. The immigration police suggested they go to the immigration office in Bangkok to get their visas extended and return to China. They agreed.

The four men were taken to buy air tickets to fly to Don Mueang, the source said.

After the invocation of the emergency decree, Thai authorities have stepped up measures to prevent both Thais and foreigners from illegally crossing the border between Tak's Mae Sot and Myawaddy township of Myanmar to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

