83 Thais who studied in Italy released after quarantine

A student (left) leaves a reception facility of the Royal Thai Navy in Satthahip, Chon Buri after she and 82 others completed a 14-day quarantine on Sunday. (Royal Thai Navy photo)

CHON BURI: Eighty-three Thai students who returned from Italy have been released after undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Royal Thai Navy's reception centre in Sattahip district set up to screen Thai returnees from countries hard hit by Covid-19.

The students, who were from various parts of the country, had studied in Italy under the American Field Service (AFS) cultural exchange programme. Seventy-seven of them arrived in at U-tapao airport in Sattahip on a flight from Italy on March 15 and the rest joined them later.

On Sunday morning, they were taken by buses and vans chartered by the navy to bus stations in Bangkok and Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports en route to their hometowns. They were then to enter self-isolation for a further 14 days as stipulated in orders issued under the emergency decree by the governors of their respective provinces.

Provincial public health chief Apirat Katanyutanon thanked the navy and all health personnel for their help, and also thanked residents of Sattahip, the host district of the facility.

All had been tested three times for the virus and the results were negative, he added.

Dr Apirat advised them to stay at home once they reached their destinations as the pandemic is spreading thoughout the country.

Jitra Padungsak, mother of Ruangrungkham Khamsom, alias Khwankhao, a student from Lampang, posted on her Facebook page her thanks on behalf of all parents to AFS Thailand, the Thai embassy in Rome, the navy, the Public Health Ministry and other agencies concerned for bringing their children home from coronavirus-ravaged Italy.