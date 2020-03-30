Section
Convicted girl-stabber kills youngster
Thailand
General

published : 30 Mar 2020 at 11:05

writer: Online Reporters

Jitrlada Tantiwanitchasuk talks to a psychiatrist in 2005. (Bangkok Post file photo)
A woman who stabbed four schoolgirls in Bangkok 14 years ago fatally stabbed a tenant's five-year-old daughter in Nakhon Pathom province on Sunday.

Media reported that Jitrlada Tantiwanitchasuk, 50, gave herself up to local police after stabbing the girl at a house her mother rents out on Nakhon Chaisri-Huai Phlu Road, in tambon Wat Khae of Nakhon Chaisri district.

The girl was pronounced dead at Nakhon Chaisri Hospital.

Salee Uanmin, the girl's 49-year-old grandmother, runs a food stall at the house, which she rents from Jitrlada's mother.

A heart-broken Mrs Salee told police she was filling an order for six boxes of food placed by Jitrlada. She had scooped steamed rice into the boxes when she saw her five-yer-old granddaughter, Tiprada Homsuwan, had fallen from her bed and her chest was bleeding.

Tiprada was rushed to Nakhon Pathom Hospital, but the wounds proved fatal. 

Jitrlada gave herself up to police.

In 2005, Jitrlada stabbed four schoolgirls at Saint Joseph's Convent in Bangkok. She was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to four years in prison. Afterwards, she was sent to Galaya Rajanagarindra Institute for mental treatment, and later discharged.

