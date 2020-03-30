Man gored by gaur

The 7-year-old male gaur, spotted in a eucalyptus plantation before it attacked two men passing by on a motorcycle, injuring one of them. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man was seriously injured when attacked by a wild gaur near the Thap Lan National Park in Pak Thong Chai district on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the injured man was Winyu Chuantakhu, 47, of Moo 16 village in tambon Takhu.

Pak Thong Chai investigators reported that Mr Winyu and a friend left the village on a motorcycle, going to help national park officials looking for a roaming male gaur, about seven years-old.

It was feared the wild bull would attack villagers looking for wild products in the forest. They wanted to drive it back inside the Khao Phaeng Ma game reserve in Wang Nam Khieo district.

As Mr Winyu and his friend were passing a eucalyptus plantation near Ban Khok Khruem in tambon Takhu, the gaur charged out at them. The motorcycle crashed to the ground, taking the two men with it.

The gaur gored Mr Winyu in the body. He suffered a broken right arm and other serious injuries. His friend ran for his life and escaped unharmed.

The gaur was still on the run.