Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Infected official worked with Govt House
Thailand
General

Infected official worked with Govt House

published : 30 Mar 2020 at 15:37

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The Covid-19 response centre at Government House in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
The Covid-19 response centre at Government House in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A health official who coordinated between the Covid-19 response centre at Government House and the Public Health Ministry is confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said on Monday.

Dr Thaweesin, the spokesman for the centre, said the official was only a coordinator and was not involved in the treatment of people infected with the virus.

He said the official is a male, 46 years old, and is on record as having participated in several meetings. He fell sick on March 26, having a runny nose with occasional coughing but without a fever. The man first thought he had an allergy. 

Unhappy with the symptoms, three days after becoming sick he went for testing. He was confirmed infected with Covid-19 on March 29.

The official, who went into self-isolation from the beginning, has been admitted to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

"The official attended several meetings. As a coordinator who was not assigned to work permanently at  Government House, he kept shuttling in and out. Therefore, officials at the Covid-19 response centre are considered to be at low risk, but are still required to self-isolate.

"Those considered at-risk are officials at the Public Health Ministry. About 30 officials who had close contact with the infected man must also go into self-isolation at their homes," Dr Thaweesin said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodia shuts casinos as SE Asia cases rise

Cases of coronavirus have risen in Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia, where Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered all casinos to close.

16:49
Business

THAI may cut some plane types for good after grounding jets

Thai Airways International Plc may permanently reduce the number of aircraft types it deploys once the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the company to ground most of its fleet ends, said a senior government official on Monday.

16:20
Thailand

27 Bangkok cops have Covid-19

As many as 27 Bangkok police officers have contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Bangkok’s police chief said on Monday.

16:02