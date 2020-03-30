Infected official worked with Govt House

The Covid-19 response centre at Government House in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A health official who coordinated between the Covid-19 response centre at Government House and the Public Health Ministry is confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said on Monday.

Dr Thaweesin, the spokesman for the centre, said the official was only a coordinator and was not involved in the treatment of people infected with the virus.

He said the official is a male, 46 years old, and is on record as having participated in several meetings. He fell sick on March 26, having a runny nose with occasional coughing but without a fever. The man first thought he had an allergy.

Unhappy with the symptoms, three days after becoming sick he went for testing. He was confirmed infected with Covid-19 on March 29.

The official, who went into self-isolation from the beginning, has been admitted to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

"The official attended several meetings. As a coordinator who was not assigned to work permanently at Government House, he kept shuttling in and out. Therefore, officials at the Covid-19 response centre are considered to be at low risk, but are still required to self-isolate.

"Those considered at-risk are officials at the Public Health Ministry. About 30 officials who had close contact with the infected man must also go into self-isolation at their homes," Dr Thaweesin said.