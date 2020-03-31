Man killed by tiger in national park

Section
Thailand
published : 31 Mar 2020 at 11:44

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Rescue volunteers take the body of Jamras Phumwaengkuang from Thap Lan National Park in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wild tiger is believed to have killed a man who went to investigate noises in the forest while camping out with two friends in Thap Lan National Park, in Wang Nam Khieo distrct.

Prawatsart Chanthep, chief of Thap Lan National Park, said a search team began looking for Jamras Phumwaengkuang, 45, of tambon Thai Samakkhi, on Monday, after two friends reported he was missing, probably attacked and dragged away by a tiger.

About 6pm, they found his body in the national park east of Suksomboon village. His right leg was bitten off and missing, and there was a big wound on his head. The injuries were consistent with an attack by a tiger. His body was sent to Wang Nam Khiew Hospital for autopsy.

Mr Prawatsart that according to the two men, the three of them went into the national park from Suksomboon village on Saturday to collect bat droppings from caves there.

In the forest, they built a small shelter to stay overnight. On Sunday morning, while preparing breakfast, they heard loud animal noises nearby and thought it was a tiger. Jamras walked away from the shelter and into the forest to check out the threat, and did not return.

They went to the national park office and reported his disappearance, asking that a search be made for him.

Mr Prawat said would investigate the two men further. He suspected they were not collecting bat guano but looking to poach much-sought phayung wood, or siamese rosewood, which is protected by law.

