Revellers busted on river raft

Twenty-five young people are arrested partying on a river raft in Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya on Monday night in defiance of the ban on large social gatherings to contain the coronavirus epidemic. (Photo by Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A group of 25 young men and women were caught partying in a raft house on the Chao Phraya River in Bang Sai district late on Monday night, in violation of the emergency decree on the coronavirus, governor Panu Yaemsri said on Tuesday.

Local officials who raided the raft found many of the party-goers were also high on drugs. They seized quantities of ketamine, ecstacy, methamphetamine and marijuana, and also liquor.

The 25 revellers were taken to Thanyarak Hospital in Pathum Thani, where they were tested for drugs, and then handed over to Chang Yai police in Bang Sai district for legal action.

They were intitially charged with having drugs in possession and using drugs and violating the emergency decree, the Communicable Diseases Act and the provincial announcement prohibiting large social gatherings to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

The raid followed a complaint by local residents.



