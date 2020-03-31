Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Storm warning for upper Thailand
Thailand
General

Storm warning for upper Thailand

published : 31 Mar 2020 at 12:11

writer: Online Reporters

Summer storms are forecast in upper Thailand for the rest of this week, brought by a high-pressure system from China extending over the Northeast Region meeting with humid southeasterly winds from the South China Sea.

Hot to very hot conditions are expected in the lower North, Northeast, East and the Central regions,  the Thai Meteorological Department said in its 5am forecast on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms, lightning strikes, gusty winds and hail are predicted in these regions.

Areas to be affected are as follows:

April 1-2:

The Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

The East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

April 3-4:

The North: Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak.

The Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.

The East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri and Ayutthaya.

People should stay away from large trees and dilapidated structures. Farmers are advised to take precautions against damage to their crops.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Canadian family among new coronavirus cases in Phuket

PHUKET: Three members of a family from Canada living in Phuket are among seven new confirmed infections in the province, the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee said on Tuesday.

14:01
Life

Hungry and in chains, Thailand's tourist elephants face crisis

Underfed and chained up for endless hours, campaigners warn many elephants working in Thailand's tourism sector may starve, be sold to zoos or shifted into the illegal logging trade as the coronavirus decimates visitor numbers.

13:45
Thailand

Revellers busted on river raft

AYUTTHAYA: A group of 25 young men and women were caught partying in a raft house on the Chao Phraya River in Bang Sai district late on Monday night, in violation of the emergency decree on the coronavirus, governor Panu Yaemsri said on Tuesday.

13:16