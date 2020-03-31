Storm warning for upper Thailand

Summer storms are forecast in upper Thailand for the rest of this week, brought by a high-pressure system from China extending over the Northeast Region meeting with humid southeasterly winds from the South China Sea.

Hot to very hot conditions are expected in the lower North, Northeast, East and the Central regions, the Thai Meteorological Department said in its 5am forecast on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms, lightning strikes, gusty winds and hail are predicted in these regions.

Areas to be affected are as follows:

April 1-2:

The Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

The East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

April 3-4:

The North: Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak.

The Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.

The East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri and Ayutthaya.

People should stay away from large trees and dilapidated structures. Farmers are advised to take precautions against damage to their crops.