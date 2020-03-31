Section
Canadian family among new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 31 Mar 2020 at 14:01

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Patong remains closed, to fight the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Three members of a family from Canada living in Phuket are among seven new confirmed infections in the province, the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee said on Tuesday.

The new cases include a 37-year-old Canadian woman, her two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter. All were believed to be infected with Covid-19 by the woman's husband, the children's father, a Canadian who was earlier confirmed to have caught the virus.

The couple were both teachers at an international school in the province.

An Australian, 69, was another new infection. He was in contact with 40 people while working as a hotel manager at Khao Lak in Takua Pa district of Phangnga, the committee said.

The rest were Thais, two of them working in Patong area, a hotbed for infections in Phuket.

With 69 cases, Phuket province has the third largest number of infections, after Bangkok and adjoining Nonthaburi.

Thailand had 1,651 infections, 244 of them foreigners. The figures for Phuket reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had not been updated.

