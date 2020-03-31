Dozens of horses killed by viral African sickness

A racehorse is taken for a wash at a farm in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Tests have confirmed that 73 horses that died in Pak Chong district were killed by a viral disease called African horse sickness, or African plague, provincial livestock development office chief Pasawee Somjai said on Tuesday.

The tests were made on tissue samples from the dead animals by the National Institute of Aminal Health of the Livestock Development Department.

Veterinarian Pasawee said a total of 73 horses had died from the sickness. As of Tuesday there had been no additional deaths.

The department has prohibited the movement of horses and other members of the family out of the area to prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials from the provincial livestock develoment office have been assigned to spray disinfectant at the 29 horse farms, which have 654 horses, in Pak Chong district, and at other farms in Muang district.

Mr Pasawee said the origin of the disease is Africa. It was still not known how it spread in Pak Chong district.

Livestock officers have been collecting samples from animals in the same family, such as horses, donkeys, zebras and camels, at Nakhon Ratchasima zoo for testing.

Owners of horse farms in Pak Chong and Muang districts have been advised to cover their stables with nets to prevent horses being bitten by insects, especially gnats, that are carriers of the disease.