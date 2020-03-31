Nonthaburi imposes night curfew

A man cleans the game centre which is almost empty amid fears of coronavirus outbreak in Nonthaburi on March 19. (Reuters photo)

The governor of Nonthaburi province has imposed a curfew from 11pm to 5am, effective on Tuesday, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Sujin Chaichumsak issued the announcement by the authority granted under the disease control act and the state of emergency decree.

Those exempted from the curfew order product transporters, as well as those with duties to perform during the period or have an emergency.

Bangkok’s neighbouring province reported two confirmed patients on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total inthe province to 63, including one death two days ago, 48 of which are hospitalised.

Of the 63 cases, 34 were linked to a boxing stadium, six were related to an infected taxi driver, and another six were linked to foreigners.



