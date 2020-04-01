Police warn against Covid-19 hoaxes on April Fool's Day

Large plastic bottles containing a combined 10,100 litres of ethanol, and 200 litres of alcohol-hand gel, at Pak Kret police station. They were seized from people accused of hoarding. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Police will take action against anybody who posts, shares or otherwise disseminates false information about Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 1, wrongly believing they could do so with impunity on April Fool's Day, assistant police chief Piya Uthayo said.

Pol Lt Gen Piya, the police spokesman, said anyone found doing so would be liable to legal action for violating the Computer Crime Act of 2017, which carries a maximum jail term of five years and/or fine of 100,000 baht.

Offenders would also be liable to legal action under the executive decree for administration in emergency situations, with a jail term of up to two years and/or fine of 40,000 baht.

The police spokesman said disseminating such practical jokes was not appropriate at a time when the country was facing a serious threat from coronavirus disease. It could cause confusion and panic.

Police would also take serious action against entertainment venues that stay open, and gambling dens, racing on highways and drink-driving.

Hoarding, illegal money lending and online sales fraud would also be targeted, as they would only aggravate the situation, Pol Lt Col Piya said.